UAE schools tighten rules on student medication

New regulations set for administering medicines to students in UAE schools
School administrations have asked parents of affected students to provide accurate health information, including the type of prescribed medication and an official medical report on the condition. The aim, officials said, is to ensure a safe and supportive school environment that protects the health of all students.
In circulars sent to families, schools underlined their commitment to student safety and well-being, stressing the importance of close cooperation between parents and school staff. They also clarified that medical staff cannot provide healthcare services — except in emergencies — without prior parental consent submitted through official forms.
Schools said parents must notify both the administration and school nurse if their child has a chronic illness, providing an updated medical report issued by a specialist healthcare authority. This enables the school to monitor the student’s health during the school day.
If a student requires medication during school hours — such as antibiotics, insulin injections or other treatments — parents must submit a medical prescription stating the student’s name, the drug, dosage and timing. Parents must also sign an authorisation form allowing the school clinic to store and administer the medicine when needed.
Schools additionally requested official medical reports for students needing exemption from physical education or morning assemblies, ensuring their safety is prioritised. Parents were urged to cooperate fully to help guarantee safe and integrated health services for their children.
Schools outlined four rules governing how medication is handled in clinics, stressing that compliance is mandatory before treatment can be provided. Nurses will not dispense medication unless all conditions are met:
Original packaging – All medication must be supplied in its original packaging, clearly labelled. Students are not allowed to carry medicine in classrooms or bags to prevent misuse or accidental intake.
Valid prescription – Each medicine must be supported by an updated, physician-approved prescription detailing the drug name, dosage, frequency and timing.
Direct delivery to clinic – Parents must hand medication directly to the school clinic, where it will be securely stored and administered by the nurse, with accurate records kept.
Parental consent form – Parents must sign the official Parental Consent for Student Medication Administration form distributed at the start of the academic year.
Schools have also distributed additional health forms, including the Emirates Health Services Health Consent Form, outlining parental responsibilities for supplying, storing and disposing of medicines safely.
Officials stressed that these measures are not just procedural but represent a shared responsibility between schools and families. Parental cooperation, they said, is the first line of defence in protecting students. Failure to follow the rules could put children at serious risk.
By implementing these guidelines, schools aim to establish a framework that prioritises student health, reassures parents and ensures children receive the medical care they need under safe, regulated conditions.
