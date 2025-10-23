Transforming obesity care: Abu Dhabi's collaborative approach against health crisis

Partnership aims at reshaping how society perceives and addresses obesity.
Obesity is not a matter of willpower—it is a complex, chronic disease. This understanding lies at the heart of a groundbreaking partnership between the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), Healthpoint Hospital, and Lilly, aimed at reshaping how society perceives and addresses obesity. Together, they are replacing stigma with science, blame with understanding, and isolation with support. Their shared mission: to encourage individuals to seek medical help rather than suffer in silence under misconceptions and guilt.
Obesity has emerged as one of the world’s most pressing public health challenges. More than one billion people currently live with obesity, and projections indicate that by 2035, over half the global population could be living with overweight or obesity. Beyond its physical toll, the condition is linked to more than 200 health complications—including hypertension, type 2 diabetes, and several forms of cancer—placing immense strain on healthcare systems and economies worldwide.
Recognizing the scale of this crisis, Abu Dhabi is taking bold, evidence-based action. In mid-2025, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) and ADPHC launched the Personalised Weight Management Programme, the first initiative of its kind in the Middle East. Combining digital health monitoring, individualized clinical support, and an innovative reimbursement model, the program promotes sustainable lifestyle change while reducing risks linked to obesity-related conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and certain cancers.
Complementing this effort are a series of preventive measures. The Healthy School Nutrition Policy, introduced by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), ensures that schools provide balanced meals, ban sugary drinks during school hours, and maintain adult supervision during mealtimes. Meanwhile, the Sports for All initiative promotes accessible, inclusive physical activity to combat sedentary habits and foster lifelong fitness.
Together, these programs reflect Abu Dhabi’s broader ambition to become a global model for metabolic health. A comprehensive “Blueprint for Advancing Metabolic Health” has already established a framework for long-term policy alignment and cross-sector collaboration. Reinforcing this effort, the UAE’s National Obesity Taskforce—comprising representatives from ADPHC, DoH, and federal health authorities—focuses on prevention and intervention across all age groups.
While government leadership forms the backbone of this effort, success depends on collaboration across sectors.
Dr. Mohammed Al Hadad, Medical Director and Head of Obesity Management at Healthpoint Hospital (part of the M42 group), underscores this need for unity:
“Obesity is a huge problem—a pandemic. We need collaboration between government, private sector, hospitals, and primary care. The involvement of the pharmaceutical industry in awareness, medication access, and national programmes has a huge impact on the success of these initiatives. We will never be able to do it alone.”
Dr. Al Hadad also stresses the importance of empathy and education in changing perceptions:
“Having obesity is not your fault. It is a disease, and there should be no stigma attached to it. Come and ask for help; we are here to support you.”
For Lilly, this partnership goes beyond awareness—it’s about driving systemic change. Through initiatives such as the Lilly Obesity Roadshow, the company is helping to reframe obesity as a multifactorial disease influenced by genetics, biology, and environment rather than a personal shortcoming.
Tony Terzis, Associate Vice President – Medical Affairs for the Middle East and Türkiye at Lilly, explains:
“Obesity is a disease affecting over a billion people globally, and its impact is mirrored in our region. It contributes to more than 200 health complications, from hypertension and type 2 diabetes to several types of cancer. The time to act is now.”
The roadshow also equips individuals with practical tools and knowledge to take proactive steps toward better health.
“We remain committed to working closely with stakeholders across the UAE healthcare ecosystem,” Terzis adds, “to ensure people living with obesity receive the long-term care and support they need to thrive.”
One of the most powerful outcomes of this collaboration is the shift in language surrounding obesity. The campaign’s message—“Obesity is not your fault; it’s a disease”—is more than a slogan; it is a call for compassion and understanding. It reframes obesity as a treatable medical condition and encourages individuals to seek professional care without shame or fear of judgment.
This change in narrative is vital to dismantling long-standing biases and fostering a culture of empathy. When patients feel supported and understood, they are more likely to engage in care that leads to lasting, positive change.
Across Abu Dhabi, momentum is building. Government agencies, hospitals, and industry leaders like Lilly are working together to create a comprehensive ecosystem of care—one that supports prevention, early intervention, and lifelong management. From policy reform and education to digital innovation and access to advanced therapies, each effort contributes to reshaping how society understands and addresses obesity.
The message is clear: you are not to blame—and you deserve help.
Through empathy, science, and collaboration, Abu Dhabi is charting a new path in obesity management—one that could serve as a model for the region and beyond.
If you or someone you know is living with obesity, reaching out to a healthcare specialist is the first step. With compassionate care and early intervention, reclaiming your health is not only possible—it’s within reach.
