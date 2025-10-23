Lilly’s Obesity Roadshow aims to shift the narrative in the UAE

Roadshow promotes collaboration among policymakers, regulators, clinicians and the public
Shoppers took a momentary break last month at Yas Mall Abu Dhabi to step on to the scales and learn more about obesity. As part of a nationwide Obesity Roadshow led by Lilly, a leading medicine company, the campaign is popping up in hospitals and popular leisure destinations to drive meaningful conversations about managing weight.
The roadshow is designed to meet UAE residents where they are, providing accessible information on obesity through on-site Body Mass Index (BMI) measurements and educational material.
Behind this initiative lies the drive to tackle one of the world's most pressing health challenges. A health challenge that sits at the heart of Lilly’s purpose.
Globally, obesity affects over 1 billion people, and by 2035, it is expected that more than half the world’s population will be classified as overweight or living with obesity. The financial toll is equally stark with obesity costing the UAE nearly $12 billion (Dh44 billion) annually, diverting resources from other priorities.
As obesity numbers rise, so too does its burden on societies and healthcare systems. The Obesity Roadshow underlines a key step towards shifting the conversation around obesity from stigma to understanding and ultimately eliminating the threat of obesity on families and communities.
Obesity has long been misunderstood as the result of poor lifestyle choices. But science tells a different story. Genetics, environment, and biology all play a role, making weight loss and maintenance far more complex.
People with obesity are at higher risk of developing more than 200 serious health complications including hypertension, type 2 diabetes, and at least 13 different types of cancer. Yet, it does not receive the same level of diagnosis, medical care, insurance coverage, or long-term care as other chronic diseases. Tony Terzis, Associate Vice President – Medical Affairs, Middle East and Türkiye Area, Lilly, stresses that this needs to change.
Major health organisations now recognise obesity as a chronic progressive disease, including the World Health Organisation (WHO), World Obesity Foundation, European Association for the Study of Obesity, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the American Medical Association. This recognition has pushed obesity to the top of the agenda; a status that the disease has long deserved.
Beyond physical health, Terzis highlights the stigma around obesity can lead to systemic inequities and negative psychological effects. People with obesity often face discrimination in healthcare settings, workplaces, and social environments, which can lead to feelings of isolation and reluctance to seek help.
At work, people with obesity can be perceived as less competent or lazy, which can stifle career progression. They may also experience higher rates of absenteeism, lower overall productivity, and increased odds of early retirement due to health challenges.
Obesity also consumes healthcare resources that could be focused on other critical health challenges while also impacting productivity at a national level.
Groundbreaking advances in medicine are changing the future of obesity. Lilly is investing heavily in science and technology to change how obesity is treated. Its anti-obesity medications (which are part of what is collectively known as GLP-1 receptor agonist therapies) demonstrate sustained, clinically meaningful weight loss, with benefits beyond weight. These benefits are enhanced with lifestyle and diet modifications guided by healthcare experts.
However, tackling obesity also requires collaboration across the wider ecosystem – this includes healthcare regulators, policymakers, clinicians, and dietitians. These are areas where Lilly is actively working hand in hand with governments and regulators.
The Obesity Roadshow aligns intentionally with progressive steps being taken to address obesity in the UAE, helping catalyse a culture of prevention and action. The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the regulator of the healthcare sector, is developing a Standard for Non-Surgical Management of Obesity, covering prevention, screening, diagnosis, and management. From January 2026, the government will impose a tiered sugar tax based on sugar levels on drinks. Public education, healthy eating campaigns in schools, and regulation of food standards are also gaining traction.
According to Terzis, addressing obesity requires commitment from all sectors of society. Together, through education, innovation, and empathy, we can work toward a future where obesity is no longer met with stigma, but with science-driven accessible solutions.
The Obesity Roadshow has seen remarkable engagement at Yas Mall and Healthpoint hospital in Abu Dhabi, in addition to Dr Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital and Mall of the Emirates in Dubai.
Upcoming events include The Beach, JBR from October 24-26 in Dubai and Marsana Mangrove Beach from November 7-9 and Al Reem Hospital on November 25 in Abu Dhabi.
