Lilly’s Obesity Roadshow aims to shift the narrative in the UAE

Shoppers took a momentary break last month at Yas Mall Abu Dhabi to step on to the scales and learn more about obesity. As part of a nationwide Obesity Roadshow led by Lilly, a leading medicine company, the campaign is popping up in hospitals and popular leisure destinations to drive meaningful conversations about managing weight.

The roadshow is designed to meet UAE residents where they are, providing accessible information on obesity through on-site Body Mass Index (BMI) measurements and educational material.

Behind this initiative lies the drive to tackle one of the world's most pressing health challenges. A health challenge that sits at the heart of Lilly’s purpose.

A growing burden that needs to be tackled

Globally, obesity affects over 1 billion people, and by 2035, it is expected that more than half the world’s population will be classified as overweight or living with obesity. The financial toll is equally stark with obesity costing the UAE nearly $12 billion (Dh44 billion) annually, diverting resources from other priorities.

As obesity numbers rise, so too does its burden on societies and healthcare systems. The Obesity Roadshow underlines a key step towards shifting the conversation around obesity from stigma to understanding and ultimately eliminating the threat of obesity on families and communities.

Addressing obesity as the chronic disease that it is

Obesity has long been misunderstood as the result of poor lifestyle choices. But science tells a different story. Genetics, environment, and biology all play a role, making weight loss and maintenance far more complex.

People with obesity are at higher risk of developing more than 200 serious health complications including hypertension, type 2 diabetes, and at least 13 different types of cancer. Yet, it does not receive the same level of diagnosis, medical care, insurance coverage, or long-term care as other chronic diseases. Tony Terzis, Associate Vice President – Medical Affairs, Middle East and Türkiye Area, Lilly, stresses that this needs to change.