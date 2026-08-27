HDFC Bank faces class action lawsuit in US, shares decline.

Consequently, the plaintiffs argue that HDFC's SEC filings throughout the class period were materially false. In its Form 20-F annual reports for fiscal years 2024 and 2025, HDFC management assured investors that its "internal control over financial reporting was effective". The complaint alleges that by burying the interest markup in the marketing budget, HDFC artificially overstated both its operating expenses and its highly scrutinized net interest income.