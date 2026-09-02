Woman killed in Times Square stabbing worked for Bank of America

Cisneros’ brother, Patrick Peralta, told the New York news outlet Gothamist that she had psychiatric problems for decades but wasn’t aggressive. The divorced mother of three had been taking medications and doing better in the last several years, working on and off in a legal office, according to Peralta, who said he last saw her at a relative’s birthday gathering early last month. He said Cisneros skipped family dinners last week but assured their mother she was OK in a phone call Saturday.