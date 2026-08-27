Why interest rates matter less than they used to

Modern central banks now rely on liquidity, lending and balance sheets alongside rates
For decades, one number dominated the global economy.
Whether it was the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank or the Bank of England, markets, businesses and households waited for a simple answer: Were interest rates going up, down or staying the same?
That headline often shaped everything from mortgage payments and savings returns to stock prices and exchange rates. A quarter-point move could wipe billions off market values or trigger rallies around the world.
Interest rates still matter. They remain the foundation of modern monetary policy and continue to influence borrowing costs, inflation and economic growth.
Yet they no longer tell the whole story.
If there is one lesson central banks have learned over the past two decades, it is that changing one benchmark rate is often not enough to steer a complex, interconnected global economy. Today’s policymakers have a much larger toolbox, and some of its most powerful instruments rarely make front-page news.
That shift matters because it increasingly affects the cost and availability of credit, the strength of financial markets and, ultimately, people’s everyday finances.
The turning point came during the 2008 global financial crisis. Central banks slashed interest rates to historic lows, but credit markets remained frozen in many economies. Banks were reluctant to lend, investors were reluctant to buy assets and businesses struggled to access financing.
Lower rates alone could not restore confidence. That forced policymakers to think differently. Instead of relying only on interest rates, they began buying government bonds, providing emergency funding to banks, expanding lending facilities and injecting liquidity directly into financial markets.
Those measures were initially viewed as extraordinary responses to extraordinary circumstances. They are no longer extraordinary.
When the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted economies in 2020, central banks reached for those same tools almost immediately. Many expanded them further, reinforcing a lesson that had already become clear: maintaining the smooth functioning of financial markets can be just as important as adjusting borrowing costs.
Since then, the role of liquidity management has continued to grow.
The US Federal Reserve now operates a range of facilities designed to keep money markets functioning smoothly alongside its benchmark interest rate. The European Central Bank has used targeted long-term lending programmes to encourage banks to continue extending credit. The Bank of England has refined its repo operations and lending facilities as it reduces its balance sheet.
China offers another example. Rather than relying primarily on benchmark rate changes, the People’s Bank of China increasingly uses outright reverse repos, overnight liquidity operations, medium-term lending facilities and targeted relending programmes to manage financial conditions and support sectors ranging from technology to agriculture and small businesses.
Different economies have different priorities. The direction, though, is remarkably similar. Modern central banks are increasingly managing not just the price of money but also its availability.
A policy interest rate determines the benchmark cost of borrowing. Liquidity determines whether credit continues flowing through the financial system. Both matter.
For households, the difference is often invisible. A family applying for a mortgage may assume the interest rate announced by the central bank determines the rate offered by their bank.
In reality, that mortgage is influenced by far more than a policy rate. Banks also consider their own funding costs, market liquidity, government bond yields, competition, regulatory requirements and the broader availability of financing.
The same applies to business loans. A small company looking to expand may find that access to credit depends as much on banking conditions and liquidity as on whether the central bank raised or cut rates by a quarter of a percentage point.
Even savers are affected. Deposit rates increasingly reflect competition for funding, liquidity conditions and banks’ balance-sheet needs, rather than tracking central bank rates in a simple one-for-one relationship.
Investors face an even more complex picture.
Stock markets, bond yields and currencies continue to react to interest rate decisions, but they also respond to changes in central bank balance sheets, liquidity facilities and funding operations. In some cases, those announcements have proved just as influential as changes in benchmark rates.
This broader toolkit also reflects a more targeted approach to monetary policy. Instead of applying the same medicine across an entire economy, central banks increasingly have the ability to direct support towards particular parts of the financial system or specific sectors.
That can make policy more flexible. It can also make it more difficult for businesses and households to understand.
For years, following monetary policy meant watching a handful of scheduled meetings each year. Today, important policy decisions can emerge between those meetings through liquidity operations, lending facilities or balance-sheet adjustments that receive far less public attention.
That does not make interest rates any less important. A change in policy rates will still affect mortgages, corporate borrowing, government finances, currencies and inflation expectations.
The difference is that rates now operate alongside a growing set of complementary tools rather than acting alone.
The next time a major central bank leaves interest rates unchanged, it may still have altered financial conditions in meaningful ways through its balance sheet, liquidity facilities or targeted lending programmes.
That is why focusing only on whether rates rose or fell risks missing a larger shift taking place in global monetary policy.
The world’s central banks are no longer simply setting the price of money. Increasingly, they are managing its flow.
For consumers deciding when to buy a home, businesses planning investments or investors trying to understand markets, recognising that shift may prove just as important as knowing where interest rates are headed next.