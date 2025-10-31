Lower interest rates are here to stay — 4 ways this will grow your money in UAE

With regard to the impact of interest rate cuts on savings rates, financial analysts are warning depositors to lock in current rates before banks fully reprice products downward. “Returns on savings accounts and deposits are only going to keep dropping,” says Matt Schulz of LendingTree. If you rely on passive income from deposits, now is the time to consider diversifying into equities, Sukuk, or real estate — sectors that tend to perform better in a lower-rate environment.