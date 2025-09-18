UAE residents to soon see more interest rate cuts soon: 4 ways it will affect you

Dubai: Interest rates in the UAE are falling. After the US Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday (September 18, 2025), the Central Bank of the UAE lowered its benchmark rate .

Bigger Picture? With inflation in the UAE remaining low, the central bank has room to support growth without overheating the economy. For residents, the key question now is whether to take advantage of cheaper borrowing to spend or to adjust their savings strategy to maintain returns.

At the same time, a softer US dollar could make the UAE more attractive for international tourists, although businesses that rely heavily on imports might see costs rise.

Non-oil sectors in the UAE stand to benefit from easier access to credit, which can support the expansion of small and medium-sized enterprises, accelerate infrastructure projects, and encourage new investments.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.