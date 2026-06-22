Zulekha Hospital Dubai hosts an Emergency Awareness Session for the UAE community

More than 125 attendees trained to respond to medical emergencies
Dubai: Zulekha Hospital Dubai successfully organised its community emergency awareness initiative, "Seconds Save Lives," on June 14, bringing together more than 125 participants for an interactive session focused on emergency preparedness and life-saving skills.
The event welcomed families, caregivers, school staff, and members of the community to learn how to recognize and respond to medical emergencies before professional medical help arrives.
The session commenced with an introduction to the hospital's Emergency Department by Dr. Parithosh Thakur, Director of Administration, who highlighted the importance of awareness, preparedness, and timely action during medical emergencies.
Dr. Mohammed Hashmat Faheem, Head of Emergency Medicine, opened the clinical segment by emphasizing the importance of recognizing emergency situations and seeking immediate medical attention without delay. He encouraged participants to trust their instincts and seek emergency care whenever serious symptoms arise.
Dr. Salah Al Deen Al Omar, Consultant Emergency Medicine, shared practical guidance on common first-aid mistakes and emergency response measures. Addressing parents, he emphasized the importance of cooling burn injuries under running water for 20 minutes before seeking medical attention, highlighting how this one action can decrease the intensity of the burn and how early intervention can significantly influence recovery outcomes.
Speaking on cardiac emergencies, Dr. Rajan Maruthanayagam, Specialist Interventional Cardiology, highlighted the importance of early recognition and treatment during a heart attack. He noted that symptoms can often be different in women and diabetic patients and encouraged individuals to seek immediate medical assistance rather than delaying treatment.
Dr. Shyam Babu Chandran, Consultant Neurology, focused on stroke awareness and the importance of identifying symptoms early. He explained that warning signs can include sudden weakness, speech difficulties, confusion, imbalance, facial drooping, and severe headaches. Sharing a recent patient success story, he demonstrated how timely treatment can significantly improve recovery and reduce long-term complications.
Dr. Dhiraj Shedabale, Specialist Pediatrics, addressed common pediatric emergencies and provided practical guidance for parents and caregivers. He discussed the correct response to choking incidents and highlighted that seizures in children may not always present with visible convulsions, making awareness and observation essential.
One of the highlights of the event was an interactive CPR and Basic Life Support demonstration conducted by the hospital's Life Support & Training Team. Participants actively took part in hands-on CPR training, gaining practical experience in performing life-saving techniques and responding confidently during emergency situations.
The session concluded with an interactive question-and-answer segment, allowing attendees to engage directly with the specialists and seek clarification on real-life emergency scenarios.
Through the "Seconds Save Lives" initiative, Zulekha Hospital Dubai reinforced a simple but critical message: medical emergencies do not wait, and timely action can save lives. Whether it is a stroke, cardiac emergency, choking incident, burn injury, or pediatric emergency, knowing what to do in those first few minutes can make all the difference.