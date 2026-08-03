GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Israeli strikes kill 13 in Gaza

New Gaza violence raises doubts over implementation of Trump-backed roadmap

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Palestinian children play next to tents in a makeshift camp for displaced people set up on the beach in Gaza City. Despite an October 10 ceasefire, Gaza remains gripped by daily violence as both the Israeli military and Hamas accuse one another of breaching the truce.
Palestinian children play next to tents in a makeshift camp for displaced people set up on the beach in Gaza City. Despite an October 10 ceasefire, Gaza remains gripped by daily violence as both the Israeli military and Hamas accuse one another of breaching the truce.
AP

Israeli strikes on Gaza hit multiple residential buildings and killed at least 13 people, authorities said Sunday, despite Hamas saying it agreed to the latest stage of a deal to end the war.

Hamas said Friday it had agreed to a plan championed by US President Donald Trump that includes provisions for handing over its weapons and the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.

Israel has yet to officially comment on the agreement, but a political source has told AFP "that there will be no withdrawal whatsoever" without Hamas's "genuine disarmament".

Get it: Fast, verified news for FREE ... download the Gulf News app — simply click here

Gaza's civil defence rescue service, which operates under Hamas authority, on Sunday said eight people were killed in strikes around midnight that hit multiple residential buildings, and five others were killed later in the day.

In one overnight attack near the central Gaza Strip, a man and his wife were killed and several others were wounded when an Israeli military helicopter struck an apartment, a civil defence spokesman said.

An elderly man and a child were killed in another attack on an apartment west of Gaza City, and three people, including a child, were killed in a strike on a residential building northwest of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

"One person was killed and four others injured in an Israeli drone strike targeting a group of civilians near a camp for displaced people in Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip," he said.

A couple and their child were killed in a strike on an apartment west of Gaza City at dawn, the spokesman said, adding that the woman was pregnant.

Two others were killed in an Israeli drone strike on their vehicle in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, he said, with the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Hospitals saying they were brothers.

Hamas politburo member Ghazi Hamad condemned the strikes on Sunday, and told AFP that "Israel's escalation in Gaza today confirms that Israel doesn't want to reach an agreement."

On Saturday, authorities reported that eight people had been killed in strikes that damaged a hospital's medical supplies and targeted a rooftop. The Israeli army said two of the strikes targeted members of the Army of Islam and Islamic Jihad militant groups.  

Nickolay Mladenov, High Representative of the Board of Peace, the international body overseeing the US-backed Gaza plan, said the latest strikes compromised diplomatic efforts towards the implementation of the plan. 

"Two days of strikes across Gaza have killed civilians and destroyed medical supplies that people depend on," he wrote on X. 

"This comes after intense efforts by the Board of Peace and the mediators... to bring the Palestinian factions in Gaza to agree to a Roadmap on the full implementation of President Trump's plan. Both parties carry obligations under the Comprehensive Plan". 

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Palestinian residential salvage what they can from an apartment targeted in overnight Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City on August 2, 2026.

Israel: Serious concerns with Hamas disarmament deal

3m read
Palestinians salvage their belongings from the rubble of a building and tents destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Thursday, July 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

Trump announces deal for Hamas to disarm in Gaza

6m read
UAE says its humanitarian effort has reached 126,300 tonnes of relief supplies.

UAE Gaza aid reaches $3.12b under Chivalrous Knight 3

5m read
A displaced Palestinian girl, who according to doctors is suffering from chickenpox, shows rashes on her back as she stands inside her family's tent in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on July 19, 2026.

'All these rashes': chickenpox surges in Gaza camps

3m read