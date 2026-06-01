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UAE condemns storming of Al Aqsa Mosque and raising of Israeli flag

Foreign Ministry stresses the need to respect Al Aqsa Mosque's status quo

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque by Israeli settlers.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque by Israeli settlers.
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The UAE has strongly condemned the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque compound by Israeli settlers and the raising of the Israeli flag within its courtyards.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque by settlers under the protection of Israeli police, describing it as a provocative and unacceptable act.

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The UAE stressed the need to respect the historical and legal status quo at Al Aqsa Mosque and to ensure the protection of all holy sites.

The ministry also reaffirmed the importance of respecting the custodial role of Jordan in overseeing Islamic holy sites in Jerusalem and expressed the UAE’s full solidarity with Jordan in all measures aimed at preserving and protecting the sacred places.

The UAE called on Israeli authorities to assume responsibility for halting what it described as escalatory practices and to refrain from actions that could fuel tensions and undermine regional stability.

The ministry reiterated the UAE’s rejection of measures that violate international legitimacy resolutions and existing agreements, warning that such actions risk deepening instability.

It also urged the international community to intensify regional and international efforts to advance a comprehensive peace based on the two state solution and fulfil the aspirations of the Palestinian people to establish an independent and sovereign state in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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