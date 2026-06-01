Foreign Ministry stresses the need to respect Al Aqsa Mosque's status quo
The UAE has strongly condemned the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque compound by Israeli settlers and the raising of the Israeli flag within its courtyards.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque by settlers under the protection of Israeli police, describing it as a provocative and unacceptable act.
The UAE stressed the need to respect the historical and legal status quo at Al Aqsa Mosque and to ensure the protection of all holy sites.
The ministry also reaffirmed the importance of respecting the custodial role of Jordan in overseeing Islamic holy sites in Jerusalem and expressed the UAE’s full solidarity with Jordan in all measures aimed at preserving and protecting the sacred places.
The UAE called on Israeli authorities to assume responsibility for halting what it described as escalatory practices and to refrain from actions that could fuel tensions and undermine regional stability.
The ministry reiterated the UAE’s rejection of measures that violate international legitimacy resolutions and existing agreements, warning that such actions risk deepening instability.
It also urged the international community to intensify regional and international efforts to advance a comprehensive peace based on the two state solution and fulfil the aspirations of the Palestinian people to establish an independent and sovereign state in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions.