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UAE, Arab foreign ministers strongly condemn Israeli minister Ben-Gvir over Gaza flotilla detainees

Ministers say Ben-Gvir’s public humiliation of detainees violates international law

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UAE, Arab foreign ministers strongly condemn Israeli minister Ben-Gvir over Gaza flotilla detainees

Abu Dhabi: The Foreign Ministers of the United Arab Emirates, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Republic of Türkiye, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Republic of Indonesia, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the State of Qatar strongly condemn the appalling, degrading, and unacceptable actions of extremist Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir against participants in the Gaza-bound flotilla while they were in Israeli detention.

The Ministers stress that Ben-Gvir’s deliberate public humiliation of detainees is a disgraceful assault on human dignity and a clear violation of Israel’s obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, and international human rights law.

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The Ministers further deplored and condemned in the strongest terms the illegal and extremist acts of incitement and violence by Ben Gvir and other Israeli officials directed against Palestinians in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

The Ministers warn that Ben-Gvir’s provocative actions fuel hatred and extremism, and obstruct efforts to advance a just and lasting peace on the basis of the two-State solution

The Ministers demand accountability for Ben-Gvir’s actions and call for concrete measures to end his repeated provocations, incitement, and violations, and to prevent him from further threatening and to ensure that such actions are neither tolerated nor repeated.

They further stress the imperative of protecting human rights and safeguarding the dignity and humane treatment of all detainees, and ensuring full respect for international law in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

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