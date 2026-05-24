UAE, Arab foreign ministers strongly condemn Israeli minister Ben-Gvir over Gaza flotilla detainees

Abu Dhabi: The Foreign Ministers of the United Arab Emirates, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Republic of Türkiye, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Republic of Indonesia, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the State of Qatar strongly condemn the appalling, degrading, and unacceptable actions of extremist Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir against participants in the Gaza-bound flotilla while they were in Israeli detention.