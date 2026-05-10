GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Israel deports two activists from Gaza-bound flotilla

Israel controls all entry points into Gaza, which has been under an Israeli blockade

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Spanish activist Saif Abu Keshek (L) and Brazil's activist Thiago Avila arriving in court, in the Israeli coastal city of Ashkelon
Spanish activist Saif Abu Keshek (L) and Brazil's activist Thiago Avila arriving in court, in the Israeli coastal city of Ashkelon
AFP

Israel has deported two foreign activists taken off a Gaza-bound flotilla, the foreign ministry said on Sunday.

Saif Abu Keshek, a Spanish national of Palestinian origin, and Brazilian Thiago Avila were among dozens of activists aboard a flotilla intercepted by the Israeli navy in international waters off the coast of Greece on April 30.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The pair were seized by Israeli forces and brought to Israel for questioning, while the others were taken to the Greek island of Crete and released.

"Saif Abu Keshek and Thiago Avila, from the provocation flotilla, were deported today from Israel," following an investigation the Israeli foreign ministry posted on X on Sunday.

Israel would "not allow any breach" of the blockade on Gaza, it added.

Spain, Brazil and the United Nations had all called for the men's swift release.

On Wednesday an Israeli court rejected an appeal contesting the pair's detention, with the rights group representing them calling the ruling as "unlawful."

The flotilla had set sail from France, Spain and Italy with the aim of breaking Israel's blockade of Gaza and delivering humanitarian aid to the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.

The Global Sumud Flotilla's first voyage last year was also intercepted by Israeli forces off the coasts of Egypt and Gaza.

Israel controls all entry points into Gaza, which has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007.

Throughout the Gaza war that started in October 2023, there have been shortages of critical supplies in the territory, with Israel at times cutting off aid entirely.

Related Topics:
Gaza

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Gaza aid flotilla activists disembark in Crete

Gaza aid flotilla activists disembark in Crete

1m read
US Marines board the commercial ship M/V Blue Star III in the Arabian Sea, near the Strait of Hormuz. On Tuesday (April 28, 2026) in the Arabian Sea, US Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit boarded M/V Blue Star III, a commercial ship suspected of attempting to transit to Iran in violation of the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports. U.S. forces released the vessel after conducting a search and confirming the ship’s voyage would not include an Iranian port call.

Blockade: US Marines board ship near Hormuz

20m read
A woman stands by the rubble of a destroyed building, following a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel, in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon. AP

Ceasefires hold but Mideast conflicts remain unresolved

4m read
Brazilian activist Thiago Avila (L) gestures as he helps carry boxes with aid to be loaded on a boat that starts its journey to take humanitarian aid to Cuba, as part of the Convoy to Cuba, organised by left-wing activists from various countries in the Americas and Europe, in Puerto Progreso, Yucatan state, Mexico, on March 19, 2026.

Cuba pardons 2,010 prisoners in Easter gesture

1m read