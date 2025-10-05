Greta Thunberg, Gaza flotilla detainees allege beatings, abuse in Israeli prisons

Greta, Mandela’s grandson among 450 detainees; Israel rejects ‘baseless’ abuse claims
Dubai: Climate activist Greta Thunberg and several international activists detained after Israel intercepted a Gaza-bound flotilla have alleged harsh treatment and humiliation in Israeli custody, claims which Israel strongly denies.
According to The Guardian and Associated Press, Thunberg informed Swedish authorities that she had been held in a bedbug-infested cell with limited access to food and water after being detained from the Global Sumud Flotilla, which sought to deliver symbolic humanitarian aid to Gaza in defiance of Israel’s 16-year blockade.
An email from the Swedish Foreign Ministry, cited by The Guardian, said a diplomat who visited Thunberg confirmed her complaints of dehydration, skin rashes, and poor conditions. She also reported being forced to sit for long hours and being made to hold flags for staged photos.
Turkish activist Ersin Çelik, who was aboard the same flotilla, told Anadolu Agency:
“They dragged little Greta by her hair before our eyes, beat her, and forced her to kiss the Israeli flag. They did everything imaginable to her as a warning to others.”
Israeli forces on Friday intercepted all 42 boats in the flotilla and detained around 450 activists, including Thunberg, Nelson Mandela’s grandson Mandla Mandela, and several European lawmakers. Israel described the group as a “Hamas-Sumud provocation” and said the operation was conducted under international law.
At least 137 activists from 13 countries have since been deported, while others remain in custody, according to activists who arrived in Istanbul and Rome late Saturday.
Italian journalist Saverio Tommasi, who was among those released, said prisoners were denied medicine and subjected to verbal and psychological abuse.
“They treated us like monkeys,” Tommasi said. “We saw Greta Thunberg at the port with her arms tied and an Israeli flag next to her as mockery.”
Another detainee, Lorenzo D’Agostino, said prisoners were woken repeatedly at night and threatened with dogs and laser sights. “They forced us to stay on our knees for four hours,” he said.
Israel’s Foreign Ministry rejected the allegations as “brazen lies.”
“All detainees’ rights were fully upheld,” the ministry said. “Greta Thunberg never complained about these ludicrous and baseless claims — because they never occurred.”
Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir praised the prison staff, saying he was “proud” of how the detainees were handled.
“Anyone who supports terrorism is a terrorist and deserves the conditions of terrorists,” Ben-Gvir said of the flotilla participants held at Ketziot Prison in the Negev desert.
The arrests have drawn condemnation from multiple governments, including Turkey, Colombia, and Pakistan. Greece, whose 27 nationals were among those detained, issued a formal protest to Israel over what it called the “unacceptable behavior” of its minister.
The flotilla interception coincided with a new Gaza ceasefire push by U.S. President Donald Trump, who has called on Israel to halt bombing and begin negotiations. Both Israel and Hamas have indicated partial acceptance of the proposal, with talks expected in Cairo next week.
Global demonstrations erupted Saturday in cities from Rome to Buenos Aires, demanding the release of the activists and accountability for alleged mistreatment.
