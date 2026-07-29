Few families return to southern Lebanese village as part of Israel ‘pilot zones’ deal

Under the deal, Israeli forces are supposed to withdraw from some occupied areas of southern Lebanon. But the location of the initial pilot zones generated some controversy in Lebanon. Israeli troops weren’t present in most of the areas, raising questions about how a withdrawal could happen. In Zawtar Al Gharbieh, it’s unclear whether troops were on the ground. But they were in adjacent areas, and the village was under heavy fire, preventing civilian residents and the Lebanese army from entering until last week.