GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Series of Israeli strikes hit Lebanon

Israel has kept up strikes on Lebanon despite a November 2024 ceasefire

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
A civil defence member stands on rubble at a damaged site after Israeli military strike in Lebanon.
A civil defence member stands on rubble at a damaged site after Israeli military strike in Lebanon.
Gulf News archives

Beirut: A series of Israeli strikes hit south and east Lebanon on Friday, state media reported, as Israel’s army said it was targeting Hezbollah sites, the latest such raids despite a year-old ceasefire.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported strikes in around a dozen locations, including up to around 30 kilometres from the Israeli border, citing at times “heavy raids”.

Israel has kept up strikes on Lebanon despite a November 2024 ceasefire that was supposed to end more than a year of hostilities with the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah, and has also kept troops in five areas it deems strategic.

The Israeli military said in a statement that its forces “struck a training and qualification compound” used by Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force where operatives “underwent shooting exercises and additional training on the use of various types of weapons”.

The army also “struck additional Hezbollah military infrastructure in several areas in southern Lebanon”, it said.

According to the ceasefire, Hezbollah was required to pull its forces north of the Litani River, some 30 kilometres from the border with Israel, and have its military infrastructure there dismantled.

Under a government-approved plan, Lebanon’s army is to dismantle Hezbollah’s military infrastructure south of the Litani by the end of the year, before tackling the rest of the country.

The sites struck on Friday were generally north of the river.

Earlier this week, Israel launched a series of strikes on southern Lebanon, also saying it hit a Hezbollah training centre and other targets.

Related Topics:
IsraelLebanon

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Pope Leo XIV waters an olive tree after planting it with religious leaders during an ecumenical and inter-religious meeting in Lebanon on December 1.

Pope in Lebanon asks for ‘divine gift of peace’

5m read
The strike hit the third and fourth floors of a nine-storey building, with ambulances gathered around it and rescuers inspecting the apartments, as per local media reports.

Israel says targeted Hezbollah chief in Beirut strike

2m read
Palestinian rescue workers check the scene where an Israeli strike on Tuesday night hit the Ein el-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

Lebanon: Israeli strike on Palestinian camp kills 13

2m read
A man stands amid the debris at the site of an Israeli airstrike in the southern Lebanese village of Toura on November 6, 2025.

Israeli jets strike southern Lebanon towns

2m read