New Indian Ambassador calls for stronger CEPA action in UAE

IBPC Dubai reception highlights growing India–UAE partnership
Dubai: The Indian Business & Professional Council (IBPC Dubai) on Monday hosted a welcome reception for Dr Deepak Mittal, the newly appointed Ambassador of India to the UAE, marking his first formal interaction with the Indian business community since taking charge.
The evening reflected the steady rise in India–UAE relations and the growing role of the Indian diaspora in shaping economic cooperation between the two countries. During the event, Ambassador Mittal was formally announced as Patron of IBPC Dubai, alongside Abulnasser Jamal Alshaali, PhD, Ambassador of the UAE to India, and Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India to Dubai and the Northern Emirates.
Welcoming the guests, IBPC Dubai Vice Chairman Sunil Sinha highlighted the council’s long-standing relationship with the Embassy of India. He said the partnership has been built on shared goals of supporting the Indian diaspora and strengthening economic links between India and the UAE.
Sinha noted that IBPC Dubai has consistently worked closely with Indian diplomatic missions to create platforms that encourage dialogue, investment and professional growth.
In his address, Secretary General Dr Sahitya Chaturvedi spoke about IBPC Dubai’s journey since its establishment in 2003. Licensed by Dubai Chambers, the council is among the oldest Indian-led business bodies in the UAE and represents a wide cross-section of Indian entrepreneurs and professionals.
He said IBPC Dubai operates six active focus groups and a dedicated forum, organising sector-driven programmes that reach more than 50,000 participants each year. These initiatives, he added, have helped position the council as a key voice in the evolving India–UAE economic partnership.
IBPC Dubai Chairman Siddharth Balachandran described the current phase as a defining moment for India’s global rise. He stressed that the India–UAE partnership plays a vital role in this journey, particularly in trade, investment and innovation. His views were echoed by Consul General Satish Kumar Sivan, who praised the Indian diaspora’s contribution to the UAE’s growth.
Delivering the keynote address, Ambassador Dr Deepak Mittal described IBPC Dubai as a vital bridge between India and the UAE. He urged the council and its members to play a stronger role in turning the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) into real business outcomes.
Noting that the UAE hosts the largest Indian diaspora in the world, the Ambassador said organisations like IBPC Dubai are well placed to deepen cooperation across trade, energy, technology and innovation, ensuring long-term benefits for both nations.
