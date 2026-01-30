At the crossroads of the world: Why the UAE remains a global meeting ground

Sticking to the global event theme, I spent last weekend at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic surrounded by many expats and tourists - and what a weekend it was. It was a pleasure seeing the team at Emirates, who looked after me on the Saturday, before I followed Tommy Fleetwood around the course with my son and friends. There are few sports where you can get so close to the action. You can listen in as the pros discuss club and distance choices and you can feel the body language change from shot to shot. My son also enjoyed high-fiving Tommy, who was brilliant with the kids, after each hole. I highly recommend going to one of the big golf tournaments that take place here, even if you’re not a sports fan, to soak in the atmosphere and you can get a lot of your steps in at the same time.