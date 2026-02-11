Brains, Brands and Bragging Rights: IBPC Corporate Quiz returns bigger for 2026

Open to anyone aged 21 and above, and both team members need to be residents of the UAE
Where else in Dubai can CEOs, creatives, tech enthusiasts, trivia buffs and brunch-loving professionals go head-to-head over questions like which luxury watch brand times Wimbledon, or whether Adidas or Puma traces its roots to Adolf Dassler? The answer is the IBPC Corporate Quiz and it’s back, bigger and bolder, in 2026.
The IBPC Corporate Quiz 2026 returns on Saturday, February 14, promising an afternoon of fast-paced fun, fierce competition and clever camaraderie. Hosted at the elegant Taj Dubai in Business Bay, the quiz kicks off at 2pm and is set to once again become one of the city’s most anticipated corporate brain battles.
Now firmly established as a highlight on Dubai’s professional and social calendar, the quiz brings together teams of two to tackle rounds spanning business and brands, technology and innovation, history, pop culture, and the unexpected curveballs that seasoned quizzers have come to love. Whether you’re known in your office for winning every trivia night or simply enjoy testing your knowledge under pressure, this is the arena to prove it.
Last year’s edition saw more than 500 registrations, with a noticeable surge in participation from women and young professionals, reflecting Dubai’s diverse and evolving workforce. Organisers say the 2026 edition will raise the bar even higher, matching the city’s appetite for experiences that are smart, social and slightly competitive.
Participation is open to anyone aged 21 and above, and both team members need to be residents of the UAE. IBPC Dubai is also encouraging organisations to nominate multiple teams, adding a layer of internal rivalry and office-wide bragging rights to the mix.
Returning as quizmaster is the much-loved Giri “Pickbrain” Balasubramaniam, whose sharp wit, infectious energy and flair for turning trivia into theatre have made him a favourite among Dubai quiz-goers.
Siddharth Balachandran, Chairman of IBPC Dubai, says the event is about more than just winning. “Each year, the IBPC Corporate Quiz amplifies our mission to build a vibrant, inclusive, future-ready professional community. This event isn’t just competitive, it’s connective.”
That spirit of connection aligns with IBPC Dubai’s growing focus on youth, women and emerging professionals, positioning the quiz as a platform for ideas, networking and corporate camaraderie.
Adding to the excitement are attractive prizes, including luxury hotel stays, curated experiences, gadgets, airline tickets and gift vouchers.
With limited slots and strong demand expected, early registration is advised. Details and sign-ups are available at www.ibpcdubai.com/cq2026/.