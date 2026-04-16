GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

Dubai gold jumps Dh4 as Iran war jitters lift 22K to Dh539

UAE gold rebounds sharply from Wednesday dip as global bullion gains

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Spot gold prices have fallen more than 8% since the Iran war began in late February, amid concerns that elevated energy prices could fuel inflation and keep global interest rates higher.
Spot gold prices have fallen more than 8% since the Iran war began in late February, amid concerns that elevated energy prices could fuel inflation and keep global interest rates higher.
Gulf News Archives

(Check latest UAE gold prices here, alongside prices in Saudi ArabiaOmanQatarBahrainKuwait, and India.)

In Dubai, 24K gold rose to Dh582.50 per gram, up Dh4.50 from Wednesday’s Dh578.00, while 22K climbed to Dh539.25, gaining Dh4.00 from Dh535.25 a day earlier. The sharp rise suggests traders are once again pricing geopolitical risk into bullion after yesterday’s decline, when optimism over possible diplomatic progress had pressured prices lower.

The rebound comes as international investors reassess whether hopes of a US-Iran deal can hold, particularly with tensions around the Strait of Hormuz still unresolved — a critical factor for Gulf markets given the region’s energy exposure.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Saudi Arabia, India

In Saudi Arabia, gold prices were steady, indicating a more cautious domestic market response. 24K gold held at SAR545.00 per gram, unchanged from yesterday’s close. And 22K gold also remained flat at SAR550.00 per gram.

UAE retail gold markets often react faster to shifts in international spot prices and currency fluctuations.

In India, bullion prices also edged higher, ahead of the Hindu festival of Akshaya Tritiya, celebrated on April 19. Twenty-four karat gold rose to ₹155,560 per 10 grams, up from ₹155,350 yesterday. 22K gold increased to ₹142,600 per 10 grams, compared with ₹142,400 previously.

International rates

Internationally, spot gold climbed to $4,830.82 an ounce, while global benchmark prices were up 0.64 per cent at $4,832.02, supported by a weaker US dollar and softer Treasury yields.

According to Reuters, bullion is gaining support because the dollar has fallen to a six-week low, making gold cheaper for overseas buyers, while easing US Treasury yields have reduced the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like gold.

Market analysts say gold is now in a “wait-and-watch” phase. Rania Gule, Senior Market Analyst at XS.com MENA, said bullion is moving in a narrow range as investors weigh conflicting pressures: fading immediate war fears, stronger equity markets, persistent inflation risks, and unresolved geopolitical flashpoints.

She said that while optimism over US-Iran relations has temporarily reduced panic buying, gold still retains strong long-term support from inflation concerns, central bank buying — especially from China — and the possibility of sudden escalation in the Gulf.

For now, unless there is a decisive geopolitical breakthrough or a major Federal Reserve policy shift, gold is likely to remain volatile — but firmly supported near current elevated levels.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE GoldDubai gold

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A gold dealer arranges a necklace in a jewellery shop at the Dubai Gold Souk earlier this week.

Dubai gold dips as Iran tensions ease, India jumps

2m read
Shoppers in UAE move fast as gold prices ease

Gold gets cheaper, UAE buyers bring purchases forward

5m read
Gold fell sharply and was close to wiping out this year’s gains.

Dubai gold prices fall sharply, 22K slips under Dh490

3m read
Gold retreats from record highs as global tensions shake markets.

Dubai gold shoppers face wild price swings this week

3m read