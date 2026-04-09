The 24-karat rate stood at Dh569, down from Dh569.25, while 22-karat slipped to Dh526.75 from Dh527. The move reflects a pause after a short rally, with price direction still closely tied to developments around the ongoing conflict and policy signals from major central banks. (Check latest UAE gold prices here , alongside prices in Saudi Arabia , Oman , Qatar , Bahrain , Kuwait , and India .)

April began on a strong footing with 24K gold at Dh573 on April 1, before a steady decline pulled prices down to Dh561 by April 6. That early drop was followed by a rebound, with rates climbing back to Dh569 by April 8. Thursday’s marginal dip suggests the market is struggling to find a clear direction after this back-and-forth movement.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.