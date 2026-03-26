The recent uptick comes against the backdrop of a steep correction through March. Prices had climbed above Dh600 earlier in the month, with 24-karat gold peaking above Dh620 levels before sliding sharply. By the third week of March, rates had dropped to the low Dh530 range, reflecting a broad pullback in global bullion markets.

Conflicting statements from both sides have kept uncertainty elevated. Washington has indicated that talks are ongoing and has outlined a multi-point proposal, while Tehran has publicly rejected those efforts and set its own conditions. Military deployments in the region have added to concerns about escalation.

Internationally, gold has seen a slight recovery after gaining more than 2% over the past two sessions, trading near $4,520 an ounce in early deals. The bounce comes amid mixed signals around potential negotiations between the US and Iran, which continue to influence market sentiment.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.