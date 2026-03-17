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Dubai Municipality announces Eid Al Fitr working hours for abattoirs

Adjusted timings introduced to facilitate customer services during holiday

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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Dubai Municipality announces Eid Al Fitr working hours for abattoirs

Dubai Municipality has announced adjusted working hours for abattoirs across the emirate during the Eid Al Fitr holiday, aimed at improving service delivery and facilitating customer transactions.

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The municipality said the revised schedule will apply to all abattoirs in Dubai, including Al Qusais Abattoir, Al Quoz Abattoir, Al Lisaili Abattoir and Hatta Abattoir.

According to the announcement, abattoirs will operate from 7:30am to 2pm on the first day of Eid, while on the second and third days, working hours will be from 7am to 2pm.

Officials said the adjusted timings are part of efforts to accommodate increased demand during the holiday period and ensure smoother services for residents.

Dubai Municipality encouraged customers to plan their visits in line with the updated schedule to benefit from efficient and timely services during Eid.

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