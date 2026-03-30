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Gargash says Iran’s media rhetoric relies on outdated propaganda

Iran’s wartime media narrative disconnected from reality, Gargash says

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash
Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash
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Abu Dhabi: Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has criticised Iran’s official media discourse, describing it as disconnected from realities on the ground and lacking credibility.

In a post on X, Gargash said Iranian state media rhetoric appeared overly propagandistic and reliant on outdated, slogan-driven narratives that speak mainly to partisan audiences rather than reflecting actual developments.

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He also pointed to limited coverage, internet disruptions and declining credibility as factors undermining the effectiveness of the messaging.

Gargash stressed that media narratives play a decisive role during conflicts, arguing that their influence ultimately depends on credibility and their ability to reflect facts on the ground.

Related Topics:
UAEUS-Israel-Iran war

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