Gargash says Iran’s media rhetoric relies on outdated propaganda

Iran’s wartime media narrative disconnected from reality, Gargash says
Abu Dhabi: Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has criticised Iran’s official media discourse, describing it as disconnected from realities on the ground and lacking credibility.
In a post on X, Gargash said Iranian state media rhetoric appeared overly propagandistic and reliant on outdated, slogan-driven narratives that speak mainly to partisan audiences rather than reflecting actual developments.
He also pointed to limited coverage, internet disruptions and declining credibility as factors undermining the effectiveness of the messaging.
Gargash stressed that media narratives play a decisive role during conflicts, arguing that their influence ultimately depends on credibility and their ability to reflect facts on the ground.