Dubai: A CEO from Germany was announced as the latest $1 million winner in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion at the draw held today in Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport.

Marc Briese, a 47-year-old German national based in Seevetal in Germany, became a $1 million winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 421 with ticket number 3982, which he purchased on April 8 on his way to Bangkok, Thailand.

A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for eight years now, Briese works as a CEO for a logistic company in Hamburg, Germany.

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free! I really appreciate this unexpected win,” he said.

When asked about his initial plans with his win, he said, ”I will buy a house and share some with my family.”

Today’s draws were conducted by Dubai Duty Free’s Joint COO, Salah Tahlak, Sinead El Sibai, SVP - Marketing, Mona Al Ali, SVP – HR, Michael Schmidt, SVP - Retail, Sharon Beecham, SVP - Purchasing and Zayed Al Shebli, SVP - Loss Prevention and Corporate Security.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, a presentation was made to a previous Finest Surprise Luxury car winner from Series 1836.

Anis Ahmed, winner of a BMW X6 M50i (Black Sapphire Metallic) car, with ticket number 0047 received the keys to his brand-new car from Dubai Duty Free officials.

Upon receiving the keys, Ahmed commented, “Thank you Dubai Duty Free; it was a pleasure to come to Dubai to meet the people behind my win.”

After the car presentation, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury vehicles.

Ajith Pushparajan, a 49-year-old Indian national based in Dubai won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Selenite Grey) car, with ticket number 1300 in Finest Surprise Series 1837, which he purchased online on 30th March.

A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for more than 5 years, Mr. Pushparanjan is a father of two and works as a sales coordinator for one of the companies in Jumeirah Lakes Tower.

“I have been participating for a long time, and finally I won! Thank you so much, Dubai Duty Free,” he said.

Lastly, Mahesh Venkat, a 35-year-old Indian national based in Umm Al Quwain won a BMW R nineT Pure (Mineral Grey Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 1023 in Finest Surprise Series 536 which he purchased online on 5th April.

A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for more than four years, Venkat is a father of one and works as a production manager for a construction chemical company in Umm Al Quwain.