Dubai: Indian carrier Air India Express cancelled nearly 20 flights on the UAE-India sector on day two of the mass sick leave crisis that hit the budget airline.

In its latest statement on Thursday, the airline said it would be operating 283 flights on Thursday whereas 85 stood cancelled.

The list of cancelled flights that operate between airports in the UAE and India at the time of publication is as follows:

IX 743 Kannur-Sharjah, IX 744 Sharjah-Kannur, IX 715 Kannur-Abu Dhabi, IX 716 Abu Dhabi-Kannur, IX 746 Dubai-Kannur, IX 611 Tiruchirappalli-Dubai, IX 612 Dubai-Tiruchirappalli, IX 383 Mangaluru-Dubai, IX 384 Dubai-Mangaluru, IX 191 Amritsar-Dubai, IX 192 Dubai-Amritsar, IX 335 Kozhikode- Al Ain, IX 336 Al Ain- Kozhikode, IX 752 Ras Al Khaimah- Kannur; IX 195 Jaipur-Dubai, IX 173 Surat-Dubai, IX 174 Dubai-Surat, IX 531 Thiruvananthapuram-Dubai. IX 532 Dubai-Thiruvananthapuram

The list is dynamic and could change.

Travel agents in the UAE said most of the affected passengers preferred to reschedule their cancelled flights.

The Tata-Group run airline urged the passengers to check if their flight was affected by the disruption before heading to the airport.

If their flight is cancelled, or delayed beyond three hours, they may opt for a full refund or reschedule to a later date without any fees on Tia on WhatsApp (+91 6360012345) or on the website of the airline.

“Air India Express is making every possible effort to minimise the inconvenience caused to our guests by this unexpected situation. We will be operating 283 flights today. We have mobilised all resources and Air India will support us by operating on 20 of our routes. However, 85 of our flights stand cancelled,” it stated.