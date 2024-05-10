Abu Dhabi: As many as 9,603 out of 15,667 family disputes (61.3 per cent) were resolved amicably in Abu Dhabi in 2023. Meanwhile 5,969 cases were referred to court last year.

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) praised the successful efforts of its family dispute resolution committees in Abu Dhabi Judicial Department to establish a culture of tolerance among members of society.

ADJD Undersecretary Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri emphasised the department’s eagerness to support alternative solutions, such as out of court settlements, in such cases.

The Department said its numerous awareness campaigns have contributed to the high rates of amicable settlements and a decline in divorce rates in the past two years. One such campaign, ‘Reconciliation is Good’, held 47 workshops last year, benefiting around 4,000 people. Its goal was to teach married couples how to resolve conflicts and overcome obstacles that could cause their marriages, and eventually their families, to fall apart.