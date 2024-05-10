His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah; His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, and Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, offered their deepest condolences and sincere sympathies to the Sheikhs on the passing of Sheikh Hazza, praying to Allah Almighty to shower the deceased with His vast mercy, grant him eternal paradise and provide his family, relatives and Al Nahyan with patience and solace.