Anyone who purchases tickets for the upcoming draw during this month - May - will have the chance to win Dh10 million, the raffle operator said, customers who purchase two tickets will get one for free.

The decision to temporarily pause operations earlier in April provided an opportunity for the business to assess and confirm its readiness to adhere to the evolving regulatory landscape set by the GCGRA for a safe and regulated commercial gaming environment, the operator, which has been in the UAE for 32 years, said.