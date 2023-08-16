Dubai: Two expats in the UAE each won $1 million today in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire weekly draw at Dubai International Airport.

Foysal Hossain, a 32-year-old Bangladeshi national based in Sharjah, was one of the winners. A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for two years now, Hossain is a father of two and a businessman who owns a supermarket and a quad bike rental shop.

A resident of the UAE for 13 years, Hossain, who originally hails from Comilla City in Bangladesh, is only the second Bangladeshi national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

“What great news, thank you so much Dubai Duty Free,” he said.

Joining Hossain as a fellow millionaire is Ratheesh KR, an Indian national based in Dubai, who won with a ticket that he purchased on August 4 on his way to Thiruvananthapuram from Dubai. KR could not be reached immediately after the draw.

Other winners

Following the Millennium Millionaire presentation, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two cars and two motorbikes.

Maher Al Aghbar, a 63-year-old Canadian national based in Dubai, won a Mercedes Benz S500 car, with ticket that he purchased on July 24 on his way to Kolkata from Dubai for a business trip.

A resident of Dubai since 2002, Al Aghbar started participating in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion just two months ago. He is a father of three and works as a managing director of an establishment.

Atif Zubair, a 47-year-old Pakistani national based in Sharjah, won a BMW 740i M Sport car. A first-time ticket buyer, Zubair is a father of two and works as an account manager for a real estate company in Dubai.

“I can’t believe that I won this early with my first ever ticket to your promotion. I will continue participating to win more,” he said.

Khorrami Serrigani, a 63-year-old Iranian national based in Dubai, won an Indian Chief Dark Horse motorbike. When he learned of his win, the father of eight, who is currently in the Philippines for a vacation, said: “I’m so happy to have won, and I can’t wait to go back to Dubai to see my winning bike.”

Lastly, Sharon Meynert, a 51-year-old Sri Lankan national based in Dubai, won a BMW R 1250 R motorbike.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for 10 years now, Meynert is a mother of two and works as an administration manager.