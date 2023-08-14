Abu Dhabi: Throughout the month of August, Big Ticket’s guaranteed weekly e-draw gives four customers the chance to walk away with Dh100,000 each, every week. Among this week’s lucky winners are residents of Sharjah, Dubai, and Qatar:

A 33-year-old Bangladeshi lives in Sharjah and owns a shop for painting and decoration. About 7 months ago, he and a group of 10 friends started buying Big Tickets after seeing a video of a Big Ticket Bangladeshi winner on Facebook.

Mohammed was thrilled when he received the winning call: "I will share the prize with my group and invest my porting to grow my business. I would like to express my gratitude to all the organizers of Big Ticket for changing so many lives and helping people turn their dreams into reality," said Mohamed.

NABIL BINU, SECOND WEEKLY E-DRAW WINNER FOR WEEK 1

A 39-year-old systems engineer and father of 2 children lives in Qatar. He has been buying Big Ticket with his 20 friends.

"I am so happy and thankful for my winnings. I will use my portion to go on holiday with my family, who are in India before school starts. For everyone out there, don't give up. We won after 5 years, and we will not give up until we win the grand prize,’’ said Nabil.

ANEESH KUMAR, THIRD WEEKLY E-DRAW WINNER FOR WEEK 1

The third winner of AED 100,000 is 34-year-old from Kerala and lives in Dubai, where he works as a consultant in a cyber security company. He has been buying Big Ticket for 3 years consistently with his 4 colleagues.’’

"I am very happy to see my name on the Big Ticket website as a winner.’’ said Aneesh when asked about his plans ‘’ This prize will help me pay the down payment for my dream car BMW. I would like to advise everyone to keep on trying and don’t give up ‘’

CHARAN DIP SINGH, FOURTH WEEKLY E-DRAW WINNER FOR WEEK 1

Charan Dip is the fourth winner of Dh100,000 is from India and purchased his lucky ticket, 085959, on August 3rd from the Big Ticket website.

Customers of Big Ticket who purchase raffle tickets during the month of August are automatically entered into one of the weekly electronic draws that will see four winners walk away with Dh100,000 each, every week. Anyone who purchases tickets during the promotion dates will also stand the chance to win the guaranteed Dh20 million grand prize or the other 9 life-changing prizes on 3rd September.

Fans of Big Ticket have until 31st August to make their purchases online at www.bigticket.ae or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.

August weekly e-draw dates:

Promotion 1: 1st - 10th August & Draw Date – 11th August (Friday)

Promotion 2: 11th - 17th August & Draw Date – 18th August (Friday)

Promotion 3: 18th - 24th August & Draw Date- 25th August (Friday)

Promotion 4: 25th - 31st August & Draw Date – 1st September (Friday)

*All Big Ticket raffle tickets purchased between the promotion dates will be entered into the adjoining draw date only; the tickets will not be entered into every weekly electronic draw.

About Big Ticket:

• Big Ticket was launched in 1992 at the Abu Dhabi International Airport. Today, Big Ticket is the largest and longest-running raffle draw for cash prizes and dream luxury cars in the GCC.

• What started out as an Dh1 Million grand prize has increased over the years and now we are very proud to be giving away grand prizes of up to Dh35 Million. In 30 years, we have already given away millions of cash prizes and luxury cars.

• We are constantly working to make each monthly draw BIGGER and BETTER, and now hold every monthly live show outdoors on the 3rd of the month. With every Big Ticket, we take you one step closer to your Dreams.

• The ticket price for the Big Ticket Millionaire is Dh500 inclusive of VAT. If you buy two tickets, we will give you a third ticket absolutely free.