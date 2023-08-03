Dubai: Get fit, stay healthy and win cash in Dubai.
That’s the challenge thrown down by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) as it invited community members to register in the ‘Health and Happiness’ competition launched recently.
The competition aims to promote and develop community awareness about the importance of adopting healthy patterns to prevent various lifestyle diseases and to encourage exercise.
The five-month competition kicks off this August and runs until the end of December.
The authority has allocated cash and in-kind prizes totalling Dh240,000, which will be equally awarded to 30 male and female winners.
Dr Hend Al Awadhi, Head of Health Promotion and Education Section at DHA’s Public Health and Protection Department, said the competition is implemented by the Dubai Health Authority in collaboration with the STEPPI platform and Aster Clinics. It includes various competitions and fitness challenges.
How to participate
Participants should be 18 years and above, they should not have suffered from any health conditions that are contra-indications to moderate exercise.
Dr Awadhi urged community members who wish to participate in the competition to download the STEPPI application from the App Store, Play Store or Huawei App Gallery and create an account.