Ras Al Khaimah: Tough Mudder, the world-renowned obstacle course challenge, is set to make a comeback in Ras Al Khaimah, a media statement announced on Thursday.
The challenge day will include Tough Mudder and Mini Mudder welcoming thousands of new and returning Mudder’s to come together on a life-changing adventure and face the ultimate challenge of physical strength, stamina and mental grit.
The challenge will be held on on March 18 in RAK Properties Mina Al Arab. You need to book tickets online, starting from Dh140 for the Tough Mudder course and Dh70 for the Mini Mudder.
Returning to Ras Al Khaimah for its fifth year, Tough Mudder is expected to reveal a selection of nail biting and exciting obstacles over the coming weeks.
Amongst those returning are Electroshock Therapy (the last thing standing between you and the finish is just a short, muddy sprint - this field of dangling wires delivers a punch at 10,000 volts. Another one is called Blockness, an epic yet tricky obstacle where Mudders will have to push, pull and roll their way through 60ft of slick, rotating barriers.
The 2023 edition will include a 10k course open for those age 14 and above with more 20 obstacles and a 5k course open to over 13’s with 13 obstacles. Mini Mudder will challenge children ages 6-12 with a fun and engaging 1.5k obstacle mud run on a newly designed course.