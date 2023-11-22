Dubai: An Indian businessman based in Sharjah on Wednesday won $1 million in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion held at Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport.
Thakappan Chettiyar Ramakrishnan, 65, has been a regular participant in the promotion for four years now. He is a father of two and ran his own company in Sharjah.
Ramakrishnan is the 220th Indian national to have won $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since in 1999 and Indian nationals are the biggest buyers of the tickets.