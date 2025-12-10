Sharjah Ruler establishes cycling club

The club will have its own legal identity
His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree to establish and regulate the Sharjah Cycling Club.
This decree sets out the creation of a cycling club in the emirate, named "Sharjah Cycling Club." The club will have its own legal identity and the authority to take the necessary actions to fulfil its objectives and carry out its functions. It will operate under the supervision of the Sharjah Sports Council.
The club’s headquarters and main centre will be located in Sharjah City. Branches may also be established in other cities and areas within the emirate, in accordance with a decision by the Sports Council and upon the club president’s request.
The decree outlines the club’s aims, which include:
1. Enhancing the emirate’s reputation and competitiveness in the field of cycling, both locally and internationally.
2. Supporting the sports, cultural, and community sectors by advancing the development of cycling in all its aspects.
3. Contributing to the establishment of a modern and comprehensive legal and administrative framework for cycling, ensuring that the highest safety and security standards are applied on all tracks and routes in line with best practices.
4. Promoting cycling as a healthy, community-focused sport that contributes to an improved lifestyle.
The decree also details the responsibilities of the club in achieving these objectives:
1. Setting the overarching policies and developing strategic plans for organising cycling activities within the emirate.
2. Developing a new generation of leaders and professionals in the field of cycling.
3. Overseeing and developing cycling tracks and routes, as well as coordinating events in the emirate in cooperation with relevant authorities, following best practices.
4. Representing the emirate in all cycling-related matters, both domestically and internationally, in coordination with the Sports Council.
5. Preparing and implementing awareness and promotional campaigns aimed at fostering a cycling culture.
6. Organising, hosting, and participating in festivals, competitions, conferences, and gatherings related to cycling, in coordination with the Sports Council.
7. Providing an enabling environment for all segments of society to participate in cycling activities, and identifying and developing outstanding talents through training programmes and the formation of sports teams capable of competing in local, regional, and international championships.
8. Providing the necessary resources and support to encourage all community members to engage in cycling, sports, cultural, and community activities.
9. Cooperating with various federations, clubs, and institutions both within and outside the country.
10. Preparing and submitting recommendations and draft legislation related to cycling in the emirate to the Sports Council for review and appropriate action.
11. Implementing quality systems, meeting institutional work requirements, and upholding standards of excellence within the club.
12. Establishing commercial companies of various forms, whether for sporting or investment purposes, subject to the approval of the Sports Council.
13. Carrying out any additional responsibilities assigned by the Ruler or the Executive Council.
According to the decree, the club will be overseen by a Board of Directors consisting of a president, a vice president, and several members appointed by the Ruler or his representative. During the Board’s first meeting, the vice president will be chosen from among the members, either by consensus or by a direct secret ballot.
Board members will serve a four-year term starting from the date of its formation, which may be extended for one or more similar periods. The Board will continue to fulfil its duties after its term expires until a new Board is formed or the outgoing Board is renewed.
The decree outlines the criteria for Board membership:
1. Applicants must be citizens of the UAE.
2. Board members must have full legal capacity, maintain good conduct and reputation, and must not have been previously convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude, unless legally rehabilitated.
3. Members must be at least twenty-one years of age.
4. Members may not serve on the Board of Directors of any other club.
5. Members must hold at least a high school certificate or its equivalent.
A member will lose or forfeit their membership in the following cases:
a. Death.
b. Losing any of the membership requirements stated in the decree.
c. Submitting a written resignation accepted by the Sports Council.
d. Being absent from four consecutive meetings or six non-consecutive meetings within one calendar year without an excuse approved by the Council.
If a Board member’s position becomes vacant for any of these reasons, the Ruler or his representative may appoint a replacement who will complete the remainder of the previous member’s term.
The decree further states that, in accordance with relevant federal and local legislation, regulations, and bylaws, the Board of Directors will manage the club’s affairs directly, oversee its operations, and work towards achieving its objectives.
The Board constitutes the highest authority within the club and may exercise the following powers:
1. Approving the club’s overall policies, strategies, programmes, and projects, which will be submitted to the Sports Council for approval, and overseeing their implementation while developing plans to improve the club’s operations and staff performance.
2. Supervising the club’s operations in line with applicable legislation and regulations, issuing necessary administrative decisions and circulars, and following up on their implementation.
3. Establishing the club’s financial and administrative regulations, internal operational procedures, and membership conditions, all of which will be submitted to the Sports Council.
4. Forming permanent or temporary committees to assist in carrying out its duties, and defining their titles, roles, powers, and operational frameworks.
5. Proposing the annual budget and approving the final accounts, which will be submitted to the Sports Council.
6. Representing the club in negotiations of contracts, agreements, memoranda of understanding, and partnerships with other entities, after receiving the approval of the Sports Council.
7. Opening and managing the club’s financial and commercial bank accounts.
8. Appointing the Chief Executive Officer and the technical and administrative staff.
9. Seeking assistance from technical experts, volunteers, and specialised authorities as needed to help fulfil its duties and achieve its objectives.
10. Performing any additional responsibilities assigned by the Ruler or the Executive Council.
The club will appoint a full-time Executive Director who possesses expertise in both the sporting and cultural sectors. The appointment will be made by the Board of Directors, subject to the approval of the Sports Council. The Board will define the Executive Director’s responsibilities and powers, and hold them accountable.
The decree also includes legal provisions related to Board meetings, members’ responsibilities, financial resources, the fiscal year, the organisational structure, and regulatory decisions and bylaws, in addition to concluding provisions.
