Cairo: Saudi authorities have executed a citizen after he had been convicted of fatally stabbing his mother and sister and burnt their bodies.
The execution was carried out on Saturday in Medina, the Saudi Interior Ministry said.
The convict, identified as Abdul Rahman bin Saleh, had set the two victims’ dead bodies on fire in an attempt to conceal the murder and his addiction of prescription tablets, the ministry added.
After his arrest and interrogation, the man was referred to the competent court that convicted him on the double murder.
The ruling was later upheld by appeals and supreme courts, and approved by a royal order, making it final.
It was not clear when the murder happened or the motive.
Saudi Arabia applies the death penalty against convicts in cases of murder and terror attacks as well as drug smuggling and trafficking.
In August, a Saudi man was executed in Riyadh after he had been convicted of torturing his wife to death in their house.
The convict, identified as Bandr Al Dousri, had been charged with torturing and fatally bludgeoning his wife on the head in front of their children after a dispute.
In July, A Saudi man and his sister were executed in Mecca after convicted of killing their parents and two brothers. Both convicts were found guilty of killing their mother and a brother by lacing their dinner with sleeping bills before shooting them to death. The perpetrators transferred the bodies to a rest house they owned. They later lured their father to come to the rest house, and, shot him dead before setting the place on fire.