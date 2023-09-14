Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Defence Ministry on Thursday executed two military personnel on charges of treason and failing to protect national interests and military honour, the state press agency SPA has reported.
The two officers, a pilot and a sergeant major, were arrested in 2017 and sentenced by a military court to death on charges of treason and other offences, SPA said, citing a statement from the ministry.
They were referred to the designated court, provided with all evidence after they confessed to the charges, SPA added.
They were executed in Taif on Thursday morning.