Dubai: Saudi Arabia executed two Saudis and a Yemeni after they were found guilty on terrorism charges, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said quoting a Ministry of Interior statement.
Mohammed Abdulbaset Al Muallami, a Yemeni national, was convicted of joining the terrorist Iran-backed Houthi militia and illegally entering the Kingdom to carry out a terrorist operation.
Al Muallami was also found guilty of spying for the Houthis and for sharing the coordinates of military positions in the Kingdom with the group, the interior ministry said, adding that a position had been targeted in Saudi Arabia as a result of his espionage.
Mohammed Bin Khidir Bin Hashim Al Awami, a Saudi national, was convicted of joining a “terrorist cell,” disrupting security, spreading chaos, targeting security forces and destroying public property, the Interior Ministry said.
Al Awami also reportedly stored weapons and explosives in his house and possessed RPGs, Molotov cocktails and devices to make explosives.
Hussein Bin Ali Al Bu Abdullah, also a Saudi national, was found guilty of working with terrorists and shooting dead a member of the security forces in addition to funding terrorist operations by receiving weapons and ammunition to disrupt security in the Kingdom.
The Criminal Court sentenced all three men to death, and the verdict was approved by the Appeal Court and Supreme Court, the ministry said.