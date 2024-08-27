Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Civil Defence has warned residents across various regions of continuous thunderstorms and potential flooding from Tuesday to Saturday.

It urged everyone to stay in safe locations and avoid areas prone to torrents and swamps.

The forecast, particularly concerning for Mecca, predicts moderate to heavy rains leading to torrents, hail, and downward winds stirring up significant dust.

Areas like the Mecca, Jamoum, Bahra, and Taif are expected to face severe weather conditions. Meanwhile, cities such as Jeddah, Rabigh, and Khalis are expected to experience lighter rainfall.

In Riyadh, residents should prepare for light to moderate rainfall accompanied by dust-laden winds affecting areas including Afif, Dawadmi, and Al Quwaiyah.

Other regions like Shaqra and Al Ghat will also see lighter rain.

The weather pattern extends to the regions of Medina, Al Baha, Asir, Jizan, and Najran with moderate to heavy rainfall predicted, while Hail, Qassim, and Sharqiya are expected to have lighter precipitation.

Highlighting an unprecedented climatic shift, Ali Mashhour, a weather observer and expert, corrected misconceptions about the intensity of rains in Jizan.

He clarified a recent post that suggested Jizan experienced its heaviest rains in 40 years was misinterpreted, explaining that the current wet conditions, unmatched in over 80 years for August, are part of a broader unusual weather pattern.

Experts at the Arab Weather Centrr note that the tropical ITCZ belt, which brings humid air masses, has moved unusually far inland over the Arabian Peninsula this season.