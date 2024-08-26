Dubai: Saudi Arabia has now made it mandatory for employers to cover the return ticket costs for workers after the end of their contractual relationship.

This move is part of a broader reform to ensure the rights and welfare of non-Saudi workers in the Kingdom.

Under the new regulations, employers are responsible for all recruitment-related expenses, including residence fees, work permit and its renewal and any fines arising from delays.

Additionally, costs related to changing the worker’s profession and exit and return fees will also be borne by the employer.

Furthermore, in cases where the employment relationship terminates, the employer is obligated to provide a return ticket for the worker to their home country, unless the termination is due to the worker’s unfitness for work or their desire to return home without a valid reason. In such instances, the worker would bear the cost of the return ticket.

The updated law also stipulates that employers are responsible for the fees associated with transferring a worker’s services to another employer, should the worker choose to do so.