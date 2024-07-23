Dubai: The Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia has successfully created 762,000 job opportunities through direct and indirect engagements across various sectors.

The substantial increase in employment is part of the PIF’s strategy to stimulate economic growth and enhance the nation’s competitive edge both regionally and globally.

Operating in 13 strategic sectors, the PIF has established a robust portfolio of 95 companies, showcasing its expansive influence across the economic spectrum.

Currently, the fund manages assets totaling approximately SR3.47 trillion, with a market value of SR1.75 trillion attributed to its listed companies.

Key holdings include major Saudi corporations like Aramco, STC, Ma’aden, Acwa Power, Elm, and Tadawul, along with indirect investments in notable companies such as Al-Safi, Almarai, and Nadec.