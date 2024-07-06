Dubai: Over 11,000 government employees in Saudi Arabia left their jobs in the first quarter of 2024, according to data published by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development. More than 9,400 men and 2,100 women exited their positions during this period.

The departures occurred due to early retirement, resignations, cancellations, health disabilities, deaths, reaching retirement age, and other factors.

The data also shows that most who left were Saudi nationals, with some from countries like Syria, Pakistan, Egypt, and the Philippines.

Most departures occurred in major organisations like the Ministries of Education and Health. Employees also left positions across various sectors including regional emirates, secretariats, ministries like Trade, Water, and Media, as well as universities.

The cities of Riyadh, Jeddah, and Sharqiya saw the highest number of employee departures, including both men and women.