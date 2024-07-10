Dubai: Saudi Arabia is taking strides towards facilitating employment opportunities for skilled expatriates in the country.

The ministry of human resources and social development has successfully concluded the initial phase of its "professional verification" service under the broader "professional certification" programme.

This initiative encompasses 128 countries and operates in collaboration with the ministry of foreign affairs via a unified electronic platform overseen by the ministry, this is in accordance with cabinet resolution no. 195 that aims to ensure that expatriate workers entering Saudi Arabia possess authentic academic credentials, as well as the requisite practical experience and skills demanded by the Saudi labour market.

The service focuses particularly on professions requiring high skills, verifying the alignment of academic qualifications with approved standards such as the Unified Saudi Classification of Professions and the Unified Saudi Classification of Educational Levels and Specialties.

It operates through a streamlined, automated process designed for swift verification via the unified platform.

The ministry further elaborated that it is progressing with the implementation plan for "professional verification", with ambitions to encompass 160 countries globally, covering all professions including engineering and health, in close coordination with relevant government bodies.