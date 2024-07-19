Cairo: A ministerial decision to Saudise engineering jobs will go into effect on Sunday as part of the Saudi government's efforts to provide jobs for citizens. The decision, unveiled earlier this year, initially localises 25 per cent of engineering professions in private sector establishments that employ at least five workers in these roles.

The move is expected to provide more than 8,000 jobs with a minimum salary of SR7,000 for Saudis.

The decision was issued by the Ministry of Human Resources in partnership with the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing to generate more jobs for Saudis and incentivise their engagement in the labour market.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has launched a series of initiatives to employ its nationals and replace foreign workers in several fields, including education, telecommunications, and real estate, as part of a labour policy known as “Saudisation”.

Last December, Saudi labour authorities announced a decision to localise jobs in sales, purchases, and project management, which went into effect.

The Ministry of Human Resources said the sales professions are initially Saudised by 15 per cent, covering jobs of sales manager, retail sales manager, sales specialist, wholesale manager, information technology and telecom equipment specialist, and sales agent. In September, the kingdom unveiled a plan to Saudise the dental profession, which partially went into effect in March.