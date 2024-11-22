Cairo: A Saudi government agency has announced a new phase of a pro-environment initiative to replace old air conditioners with new ones with the aim of boosting energy efficiency.

The National Centre for Waste Management in cooperation with the Saudi Centre for Energy Efficiency announced the launch of the third phase of Estbdal” (Replacement), an initiative aimed to enhance energy efficiency.

The latest phase, running until December 2025, seeks to replace 250,000 old AC units, which do not meet environmental standards, and convert them into recyclable materials.

The phase builds on successes achieved by the previous two phases during which 88,000 window ACs were recycled. The implementation of the initiative will be expanded in conjunction with the private sector to cover all regions of the kingdom, the Saudi news agency SPA reported.

The air conditioner market in Saudi Arabia is projected to rise in value from the current SR2.3 billion to SR3.1 billion by the year 2029, according to a recent media report.

Projections are based on climate conditions, fast-paced urban expansion and major projects in the kingdom, reported the Saudi news portal Sabq.

Known for extreme summer heat, Saudi Arabia experienced this past summer several heatwaves during which temperatures surged to 50 degrees Celsius in some areas.

The Saudi government is seeking to consolidate energy efficiency and sustainability by encouraging the use of highly efficient air conditioning systems.

Boasting a highly competitive market, the kingdom, a country of around 32.2 million people, is encouraging innovation, competitiveness and growth opportunities.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has unveiled a series of pro-environment measures also aimed to address climate change.