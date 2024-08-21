Neom: Neom Green Hydrogen Company (NGHC), the company building the world’s largest green hydrogen plant at Oxagon, announced plans to launch a massive recruitment drive for its construction and operations phases.

The initiative aims to build a talented team across various functions, including corporate, EHSS, risk, operations and maintenance, finance, IT and cyber security, as the construction of the green hydrogen plant continues to progress on schedule, the company said in a statement. Oxagon is a ‘reimagined industrial city in Saudi Arabia’s Northwestern Neom region.

NGHC also said it recently held its inaugural virtual career fair over two days, with over 9,000 registrations.

Wesam Alghamdi, CEO of NGHC, said, “By bringing together top talent from Saudi Arabia and around the world, we are building a skilled team to deliver the world’s largest green hydrogen plant and kick off operations, setting the stage for a cleaner and more sustainable energy future.” Alghamdi added, “We are also committed to working closely with universities in the Kingdom to encourage young people to take up roles in our exciting industry.”

The green hydrogen plant in NEOM’s Oxagon, a joint venture between ACWA Power, Air Products, and NEOM, will be powered by up to 4GW of solar and wind energy, including 5.6 million solar panels and over 250 wind turbines driving 2.2GW of electrolysers.