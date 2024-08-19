Dubai: Saudi Arabia has officially launched ‘Jadarat,’ the Unified National Employment Platform, aiming to transform the job market landscape in the Kingdom.

Announced by Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al Rajhi, the platform currently offers more than 70,000 job opportunities across various sectors.

During the launch ceremony on Sunday, Al Rajhi revealed that the Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF) invested approximately SR3.7 billion ($986 million) in the first half of this year to support Saudi employment, training, and qualification programmes. Over 100,000 establishments benefited from these initiatives, resulting in the employment of more than 153,000 Saudi citizens in private sector roles.

Under the theme “Ambition and Empowerment,” Jadarat aims to centralise employment efforts and data for both public and private sectors, enhancing the quality and reliability of job-seeking information.

“The goal of Jadarat is to streamline employment processes, facilitate job seekers’ access to opportunities, and address the needs of public and private entities for suitable national talent,” Al Rajhi said.

He emphasised that the platform will support Saudi youth, harnessing modern technologies, artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to match job seekers with appropriate roles effectively.

Jadarat integrates data from the Ministry of Education and the General Organisation for Social Insurance (GOSI), offering innovative digital services.

The platform uses cutting-edge technologies to ensure transparent and efficient employment procedures, benefiting both job seekers and employers at no cost.

Turki Al Jawini, Director General of HADAF, said the platform’s development included three experimental phases to test its effectiveness and address previous labor market challenges.