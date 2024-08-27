Dubai: A young Saudi man from Medina has rescued four individuals from the heavy floods hitting southwest of the city.

After receiving a call from his brother to help a family trapped in their car in the floodwaters, Fahd Al Harbi, armed with his “bulldozer”, rushed to the scene, where he found a Hilux vehicle teetering on the brink of disaster. Inside were a father and his three young children, miraculously unharmed due to the car’s still-functioning electrical system which kept the windows closed against the deluge.

Fahd coordinated with onlookers and, with a crowd keen to assist, successfully extracted the family from their precarious situation.

The children, overwhelmed with relief, expressed immense joy at their narrow escape, while their father conveyed deep gratitude towards Fahd and the assisting crowd. The community’s response was heartening, with numerous citizens extending thanks and admiration for the young hero’s quick action and courage.

Rescuer gets a Hilux as a gift

The incident garnered significant attention on social media, leading to widespread commendation for Fahd’s heroic efforts.

In a touching gesture of appreciation, Marzouq Al Juhani, the father of the rescued children, presented Fahd with a new Hilux vehicle during a celebratory event, acknowledging his bravery with heartfelt thanks in front of a supportive crowd. The video of the rescue and subsequent celebration went viral, drawing further praise and calls for official recognition of Fahd’s bravery.

Meanwhile, the General Directorate of Civil Defence warned against the dangers of crossing valleys during rainstorms and urged the public to adhere to safety guidelines.