Heavy rains and storms expected across Saudi Arabia

Dubai: The General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defense has announced that thunderstorms will continue impacting Mecca and other regions of Saudi Arabia from Friday through Tuesday.

In response to the expected weather conditions, the Directorate has issued a weather alert urging the public to exercise extreme caution and prioritise their safety.

Residents are advised to remain in safe areas and avoid locations prone to torrents, water swamps, and valleys, which could present significant hazards. The Directorate has warned against swimming in these areas due to the severe risks they pose to personal safety.

The Civil Defense stressed the importance of following safety instructions through various media outlets and social media platforms. Adherence to these guidelines is key to ensuring public safety during the severe weather.

The Directorate indicated that many governorates and areas in the Mecca region will experience moderate to heavy rainfall, which may lead to torrential rains, hail, and dust storms.

Affected areas include Taif, Maysan, Adham, Al Kamil, and Al Ardiyat. Additionally, light to moderate rain is expected in the Holy Capital, Al Kamil, Al Jumum, Qunfudhah, Allaith, Al Khurmah, Turbah, Raniyah, and Al Mawiyah.

In the Riyadh region, Al Aflaj, Hotah Bani Tamim, Al Kharj, Wadi Al Dawasir, and Al Sulayyil are predicted to experience light to moderate rains and sandstorms during this period.