The past hours have seen intense weather conditions with dramatic scenes such as lightning striking near the iconic Clock Tower in Mecca.

The National Security Operations Centre issued a severe warning about expected heavy rains in the Mecca region. The alert follows a red alert from the National Meteorological Centre, highlighting expected heavy rains in areas including Taif, Ardiyat, Adham, Bani Yazid, and Maysan. This weather system is expected to persist until 11pm.

The past hours have seen intense weather conditions with dramatic scenes such as lightning striking near the iconic the Clock Tower in Mecca. Image Credit: x.com/theholymosques

Meteorologists have warned of moderate to heavy thunderstorms that could lead to torrential flows and hail showers, particularly affecting the regions of Najran, Jizan, Asir, Al Baha, and extending to Mecca. Visibility may also be reduced due to active winds accompanying these storms.

The weather disturbance is partly due to the inflow of tropical moisture into the kingdom’s airspace and the shift of the tropical belt southward across the Arabian Peninsula.